Hit-and-run case: Rights panel registers suo motu case

Commission’s judicial member P Mohandas registered a suo motu case against the driver for negligence.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed the district collector and the district police chief to conduct an enquiry on the case, where 13-year-old Sujith was hit by a car, carried in it for a kilometre and abandoned on the road before fleeing the scene, and submit a report within three weeks. The boy later died.

Commission’s judicial member P Mohandas registered a suo motu case against the driver for negligence. When an accident occurs due over-speeding, the driver has a moral responsibility to take the victim to the nearest hospital. By not doing so, the driver has deprived a poor family of their child.  

The directive of the commission also stated that despite the state having trauma care facilities in all government hospitals, teams of volunteers and organisations, and awareness programmes on what should be done in case of accidents, it was unfortunate that such things were still occurring. Kasaba police have arrested the driver Abdul Nazar and registered a case against him.

