‘Intelligence, enforcement agencies should work together to confront security threats’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intelligence and enforcement agencies should function collectively to confront security threats to the country, Nagaland Governor and former Deputy National Security Advisor R N Ravi has said. He was addressing state’s senior IPS officers as part of the lecture series ‘Performance Innovation through Technology’ organised by Kerala Police at the Police Training College here on Saturday.

A former Kerala cadre IPS officer, Ravi said that security threats were not direct and it was a big challenge to identify them on social media. “We can’t prosecute them without solid evidence. We need to be alert always as the terror activities being carried out in different parts of the world could happen in our country too,” Ravi said.

He also pointed out that there was a manifold increase in drug abuse and sales in the country in the last few years. “Drug abuse has affected the economic and social progress of Punjab. So the intelligence agencies should be more pro-active to stop the drug supply and abuse in the country. The talent of the police officers irrespective of their ranks should be utilised in the enforcement and intelligence activities and Kerala police are far better in this aspect. Kerala police can formulate a law to confront new threats and challenges,” Ravi added.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, former DGPs AV Subbarao, K Sukumaran Nair and other senior IPS officers were present on the occasion. R N Ravi is a 1976 batch IPS officer who served as SP of Alappuzha and Kannur districts. He also served in CBI and Intelligence Bureau and was also the chairman of Joint Intelligence Committee.