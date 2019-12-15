Kerala willing to bring in Disha-model law: KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Minister for Social Justice KK Shailaja on Saturday said if situation warrants, the government is ready to bring in a law on the lines of the Disha Act, which was enacted in Andhra Pradesh recently, for the safety of women. “The issue is not the absence of stringent laws, but the inordinate delay in delivering justice,” Shailaja told to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function to inaugurate a short stay home for transwomen here on Saturday.

In the wake of the recent rape-cum-murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor, the Andhra Pradesh government had passed the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill or better known as ‘AP Disha Act’. The law stipulates awarding capital punishment to the guilty in specified offences against women and to expedite trial in such cases within 21 days of committing the crime.