Officials to help women celebrate new year’s eve

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: This time, Perinthalmanna municipality has decided to ensure maximum participation of women for new year celebrations. As part of it, an all-women rally will be held in the area on new year’s eve. The rally will begin from Perinthalmanna Government Hospital at 5pm and reach Bypass Junction when the clock strikes 12.

Thereafter, various cultural programmes will be held near the junction. Besides, the muncipality has strictly banned boozers from entering the venues of the programmes. Perinthalmanna municipal chairman M Mohammed Salim said that this year’s celebrations titled ‘Penperumayude Ravarangu’ aims to create an equal space for women in the society and create awareness regarding the ill-effects of alcohol.

“Usually, women do not participate in programmes conducted during the night as part of new year. This year, we want to ensure that women in our region will celebrate as much as men do. Enough police force will be deployed to ensure everyone’s safety,” said Mohammed Salim.