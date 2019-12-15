Home States Kerala

Orange Line popular in New Year rave parties

As Kochi is all set to witness New Year parties and other celebratory events, drugs have started flowing to the district from different parts of the country.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kochi is all set to witness New Year parties and other celebratory events, drugs have started flowing to the district from different parts of the country. Excise officials on Friday arrested a Murshidabad native who brought in high-grade brown sugar known as Orange Line from West Bengal to be supplied to a rave party organiser in Kochi.

The excise team took 29-year-old Laltu Sheik, alias Karim Bhai, into custody from a place near the Aluva metro station where he was waiting for a Panampilly Nagar-based rave party organiser to hand over the contraband. Excise officials found 14 grams of brown sugar from him. He had been working as a daily labourer in Aluva area. 

“The arrested person used to supply high-dose drugs to people organising rave parties in the district. Knowing the high demand for drugs like brown sugar during New Year celebrations, he procured them from a gang based in Sealdah near Kolkata. He used to take orders for drugs from the customers and supply them on the fixed date,”

Excise Aluva Range inspector TK Gopi said. According to excise officers, Karim used to charge Rs 3,000 for two milligrams of Orange Line.

“Orange Line-grade brown sugar is popular among people attending rave parties. It comes in the powder form. It is wrapped in paper and smoked. An overdose of the drug will cause the blood pressure to shoot up and can cause a cardiac arrest. The seizure of five grams of Orange Line attracts up to 10 years of imprisonment,” Gopi said.

Excise officers are trying to track down the Panampilly Nagar-based agent. “He has gone into hiding after Karim’s arrest. We will seek Karim’s custody to ferret out information about the persons to whom he had been supplying drugs in Kerala,” an officer said.

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Kerala Police and excise department have already started enforcement activities to prevent drug smuggling. More than 100 policemen have been deployed across the city to check the use of drugs in parties being organised at various venues in the district. The excise department has also formed special squads to monitor flow of drugs into the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
drugs substance abuse New Year celebrations rave parties
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp