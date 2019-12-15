Scribes express dismay over Muraleedharan’s remarks

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Women journalists expressed their dismay over Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan’s remarks on the allegations raised against the ousted Thiruvananthapuram Press Club secretary Radhakrishnan.

While addressing delegates during the state conference of Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Saturday, Muraleedharan alleged that before listening to what Radhakrishnan had to say, media started hunting him down. He also commented that the protests by women journalists against Radhakrishnan was a politically motivated one.

Radhakrishnan was accused of barging into the house of one of his lady colleagues, along with other local people, in the name of moral policing and even attacked her on November 30. Despite the allegations, Press Club refrained from taking any action against the secretary, following which, members of the Network of Women in Media protested in front of the Press Club.

Women journalists blocked the minister’s path soon after he finished the speech and tried to leave the venue. The journalists argued that his remarks insulted the woman journalist’s integrity and that it could not be allowed. Muraleedharan then responded by saying that he had the freedom to voice his opinions and the journalists had their freedom to do the same as well.