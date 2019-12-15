Students allege verbal abuse during kalolsavam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Thiruvangoor Higher Secondary School students have complained to the Child Rights Commission against the verbal abuse they faced during district school kalolsavam held in Kozhikode educational sub district. The students, who have been winning first prizes consecutively at the school Kalolsavam alleged conspiracy to demoralise the students by a group of people who verbally abused them just moments before their performance.

The students were performing a play directed and scripted by Shivadas Poyilkavu, who is also their teacher. They complained that they were unable to perform well because of fear, as some people started abusing them verbally.