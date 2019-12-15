Home States Kerala

Veterans come together to lend a helping hand to less fortunate women cricketers in Kerala

In a novel initiative, veteran women cricketers of the state have come together to form an organisation to ensure their welfare and explore ways to promote them. 

Published: 15th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran women cricketers Vidya Chandran, Hemalatha, Rema S, Geetha Rao, Sreekala S R, Deepa K, Binu Thankan and Prabha Alice Varkey during the launch of Veteran Women’s Cricket Association of Kerala in Kochi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a novel initiative, veteran women cricketers of the state have come together to form an organisation to ensure their welfare and explore ways to promote them. The Veteran Women’s Cricket Association of Kerala, first of its kind in the country, is meant for women cricketers who represented the state from 1975 to 2016. It was launched in Kochi on Saturday. 

It was formally inaugurated by former state cricket captain and Association president Sreekala S R. “The objective of the Association is to bring ex-women cricketers of Kerala under one body for their welfare. Many players who did not play for the senior state team are left out of the welfare measures of the cricket bodies,” she said.

“As of now only 18 women cricketers from the state are eligible to be part of the Indian Cricket Association or ICA. As per its criteria, those who have played for a minimum of five years for senior state matches are eligible. There are many women players who do not meet this criterion. Our aim is to support them,” she added.  

The Association also plans to conduct benefit matches to support veterans by inviting teams from neighbouring states. A cricket academy for women cricketers is also part of the plan.  “There are many opportunities in the field now. Veteran cricketers can contribute in many ways including as coaches, umpires, match referees and scorers,” Sreekala pointed out. 

The membership drive was inaugurated by Prabha Alice Varkey, the senior-most cricketer. “Eligible members will be given training to become coaches, scorers and umpires,” said Binu Thankan. As part of the first welfare activity, the Association made a contribution to an ex-cricketer to meet her medical expenses.  After the launch, a remembrance meeting was held for Shabina Jacob, who passed away recently. The Association also decided to conduct a veteran women’s cricket tournament in her memory in April 2020.

