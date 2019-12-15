Home States Kerala

Youth held for abetment to 17-year-old’s suicide

However, based on a complaint by relatives of the victim, the police took Anaz into custody for interrogation for suspected involvement in the student’s death. 

Published: 15th December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:22 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Mukkom police on Saturday arrested a youth in connection with the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old girl. Anaz, 23, of Koduvannurkkara house, Mysoremala in Mukkom is the arrested. On Friday, Anupriya, a Plus Two student was found dead inside her house. Initially, a case of unnatural death was registered by the police after preliminary investigation concluded it to be a case of suicide. However, based on a complaint by relatives of the victim, the police took Anaz into custody for interrogation for suspected involvement in the student’s death. 

 According to the police, Anaz was romantically involved with the deceased girl for over an year. Diaries written by Anupriya which was recovered from her house pointed to Anaz’s involvement in her death. Alleged love failure pushed the girl to commit suicide.  The youth was arrested under IPC section 306 (for abetment of suicide).

