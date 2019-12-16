‘Amid all controversies, film is a hit’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Although the movie Mamangam began with a lot of controversies, it has not affected the film in any way. The film has garnered mostly positive reviews from the audience since it hit the theatres,” said M Padmakumar, director of the movie, while addressing media persons on Sunday.

Executive producer Ayjo Antony highlighted that it has just been four days since the film was released and already they have received a collection of `37.7 crore.

The film has received a good response from across the state, especially North Kerala. “We are focusing on doing more big-budget films in future,” he said.



Ayjo also said given that TamilRockers, a pirated website, managed to leak the film a few hours after its release, they have given a complaint in the Madras High Court.