Home States Kerala

Benyamin’s new novel points at growing authoritarianism worldwide

The English version has been published on December 15 by Juggernaut in a beautiful translation by Shahnaz Habib.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

KOCHI: [His Majesty] can’t sleep. If he does sleep, he dreams of being chased through a dirty tunnel. Eventually, he is caught, dragged through the tunnel like a rat is dragged out of its hole, punched and violated, and in the end, shot. At this point, he wakes up suddenly and examines his body for bruises.

Where did I get shot? Is this blood? Am I in the palace or in the tunnel? He is not able to sleep again. He complains of a heaviness in his chest. Counselling and medication don’t work. What can I say, he is a coward. This is the first time he has seen a protest. I keep telling him you need to practise facing your people. But he has always lived in the palace, surrounded by flattery and luxury.

This is an extract from Benyamin’s ‘Al Arabian Novel Factory’. The English version has been published on December 15 by Juggernaut in a beautiful translation by Shahnaz Habib.
This is a sequel to ‘Jasmine Days’, which had won the inaugural JCB Prize for Literature last year. Asked what the second book is all about Benyamin says, “In ‘Jasmine Days’ I focused on the revolution in Arabia. But in the ‘Arabian Novel Factory,’ it is about what happened after that.”
In the story, Pratap leaves his family in Toronto to go to a West Asian city, which is unnamed. He is supposed to do research on behalf of an author. But his secret desire is to meet up with Jasmine, his long-ago love. During his time in the city, he comes across a manuscript which tells the story of the Arab Spring and its failure.

As for the meaning of the title, Benyamin says, “Nowadays when a well-known writer writes a novel, it is not his effort alone. Instead, many people collect data for him. There are others who do the cross-checking. Some do the interviews. So, it is similar to a product made in a factory. That’s why I called it a novel factory.”
The book deals with the theme of authoritarianism. “In most countries in West Asia, there is no political freedom,” says Benyamin. “As for freedom of expression, it is non-existent. You learn instinctively how to behave in a repressive society.”
But there are enlightened people who are conscious of their political rights and the need for democracy. “I have met them,” says Benyamin who had lived in Bahrain for 20 years, before returning to Kerala in 2013.
 “It is a torment for them that they are not able to express themselves. So, they migrate to Europe and other countries and start writing about their experiences.”

He admits that India is going down the same path. “We are reaching a situation where people are afraid to talk about what they are thinking,” says Benyamin. “This is being down unconsciously. As [industrialist] Rahul Bajaj said recently, there is a pervasive fear in the country.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al Arabian Novel Factory Benyamin
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp