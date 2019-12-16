Benyamin’s new novel points at growing authoritarianism worldwide

Shevlin Sebastian By

Shevlin Sebastian

KOCHI: [His Majesty] can’t sleep. If he does sleep, he dreams of being chased through a dirty tunnel. Eventually, he is caught, dragged through the tunnel like a rat is dragged out of its hole, punched and violated, and in the end, shot. At this point, he wakes up suddenly and examines his body for bruises.

Where did I get shot? Is this blood? Am I in the palace or in the tunnel? He is not able to sleep again. He complains of a heaviness in his chest. Counselling and medication don’t work. What can I say, he is a coward. This is the first time he has seen a protest. I keep telling him you need to practise facing your people. But he has always lived in the palace, surrounded by flattery and luxury.

This is an extract from Benyamin’s ‘Al Arabian Novel Factory’. The English version has been published on December 15 by Juggernaut in a beautiful translation by Shahnaz Habib.

This is a sequel to ‘Jasmine Days’, which had won the inaugural JCB Prize for Literature last year. Asked what the second book is all about Benyamin says, “In ‘Jasmine Days’ I focused on the revolution in Arabia. But in the ‘Arabian Novel Factory,’ it is about what happened after that.”

In the story, Pratap leaves his family in Toronto to go to a West Asian city, which is unnamed. He is supposed to do research on behalf of an author. But his secret desire is to meet up with Jasmine, his long-ago love. During his time in the city, he comes across a manuscript which tells the story of the Arab Spring and its failure.

As for the meaning of the title, Benyamin says, “Nowadays when a well-known writer writes a novel, it is not his effort alone. Instead, many people collect data for him. There are others who do the cross-checking. Some do the interviews. So, it is similar to a product made in a factory. That’s why I called it a novel factory.”

The book deals with the theme of authoritarianism. “In most countries in West Asia, there is no political freedom,” says Benyamin. “As for freedom of expression, it is non-existent. You learn instinctively how to behave in a repressive society.”

But there are enlightened people who are conscious of their political rights and the need for democracy. “I have met them,” says Benyamin who had lived in Bahrain for 20 years, before returning to Kerala in 2013.

“It is a torment for them that they are not able to express themselves. So, they migrate to Europe and other countries and start writing about their experiences.”

He admits that India is going down the same path. “We are reaching a situation where people are afraid to talk about what they are thinking,” says Benyamin. “This is being down unconsciously. As [industrialist] Rahul Bajaj said recently, there is a pervasive fear in the country.”