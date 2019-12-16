Home States Kerala

BJP flays hartal against Citizenship Act in Kerala on Dec 17 

BJP flag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it was "unnecessary" and against "national interest."

The saffron party veteran and former state president of the BJP alleged the hartal was being organised by some "extremist groups" with the support of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

READ HERE | Kerala CM, Opposition leader share stage at joint protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

The conspiracy carried out by the CPI(M) and the Congress with the terror outfits had come to light through this, he alleged adding they were trying to create communal division among people.

"The hartal called on December 17 is unnecessary and aimed at communal and political gains and against the interest of the nation," Rajasekharan said here in a statement.

The present BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has just followed the policy and stance on the citizenship adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh when they were Prime Ministers, he claimed.

He pointed out that the Modi government at the Centre had only implemented the Supreme Court's verdict to have a citizenship registry.

Even though this was the fact, the CPI(M) and Congress were trying to stir up religious sentiments and create communal division in the society and it was alarming that extremist forces had also joined them, he alleged.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of a group of over 30 outfits, opposing the implementation of CAA have called for a state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17.

The CPM state leadership has said such stray protests would be counter-productive and wanted voices against the CAA to come together and put up a united protest.

