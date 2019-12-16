Brothers killed in lorry-car smash at Thamarassery

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two brothers were killed when a tipper lorry collided with the car they were travelling in, at Perumbally near Thamarassery on Sunday morning. The deceased are identified as Jinil Jose, 34, and Jineesh Jose, 26, of Vallattil house, Pulinjal, Vellamunda, Wayanad.

According to the police, the siblings were on their way home from Kozhikode. The mishap occurred at around 4am when the speeding lorry moving in the opposite direction collided with the car.

“In the collision, the car was extensively damaged and the youths suffered severe injuries. Though they were rushed to nearby hospitals, they could not be saved,” said the police.

The police have not ascertained the exact reason for the accident yet. Jinil was working at a private firm in Kochi, while Jineesh was a nurse working abroad. The Thamarassery police have registered a case in the incident.