CPM against stray protests over CAA-NRC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership in a statement called for building popular unity instead of organising stray protests to counter the polarising politics of Modi-Shah combine.

Welfare Party, Social Democratic Party of India, Dalit Human Rights Movement and a few activists have announced a hartal on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hartal has been called on the day after the combined ‘model’ protest by both LDF and UDF on Monday against the new Citizenship Act. “We can effectively counter the danger by building popular unity. At this juncture stray protests would be counter productive,” said a statement from the CPM state committee. It stated that such protest would be falling into the trap set by BJP to polarise people on religious grounds.

Both LDF and UDF have decided to participate in a joint protest outside the Martyr’s column on

Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will attend the protest.

The left parties have also announced a nation-wide protest against CAB and NRC on December 19.