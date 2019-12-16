Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera says proposed shutdown illegal

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera on Monday termed a proposed statewide shutdown as illegal.

Around 33 organisations have come forward for the proposed shutdown slated for Tuesday.

The shutdown has been called by small political parties which do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Behera said those who have called for the shutdown have not followed the Kerala High Court ruling which said that seven days notice should be given when calling for shutdowns.

"As such the shutdown is illegal, and hence strict action will be taken against the organisers. We urge the organisers to withdraw it," said Behera.

But one of the organisers of the shutdown, Ravunni of Poratam organisation, said that since the CAA is against the Constitution, we have no other option but to go ahead with the shutdown.

Among the political parties which have given the call for the shutdown are the SDPI and the Welfare Party.

While all the leading political parties have termed the shutdown as unwarranted, the traders' body has said they will also stop normal business.