Home States Kerala

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera says proposed shutdown illegal

The shutdown has been called by small political parties which do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly to protest against the CAA.

Published: 16th December 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera (Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police chief Loknath Behera on Monday termed a proposed statewide shutdown as illegal.

Around 33 organisations have come forward for the proposed shutdown slated for Tuesday.

The shutdown has been called by small political parties which do not have any representation in the Kerala Assembly to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

ALSO READ: Ready for talks with protesters, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

In a statement issued here on Monday, Behera said those who have called for the shutdown have not followed the Kerala High Court ruling which said that seven days notice should be given when calling for shutdowns.

"As such the shutdown is illegal, and hence strict action will be taken against the organisers. We urge the organisers to withdraw it," said Behera.

But one of the organisers of the shutdown, Ravunni of Poratam organisation, said that since the CAA is against the Constitution, we have no other option but to go ahead with the shutdown.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM, Opposition leader share stage at joint protest against CAA

Among the political parties which have given the call for the shutdown are the SDPI and the Welfare Party.

While all the leading political parties have termed the shutdown as unwarranted, the traders' body has said they will also stop normal business.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loknath Behra Kerala Police
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp