Man, son die in Alappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A Man and his son were killed when the two-wheeler they were travelling in got trapped between two vehicles on NH 66 at Kalappura near Alappuzha on Sunday. The deceased are K Babu, 61, and his son Ajith Babu, 28.

Alappuzha North police said the incident happened at noon on the National Highway. The duo was on their way to Ajith’s fiance’s house. A lorry moving ahead of them applied sudden break in an attempt to save a cat.

Unable to apply brake, the bike rear-ended the lorry. But they were knocked down when a van rear-ended their vehicle.

While Ajith died on the way to hospital, Babu died at hospital.Ajith was an employee of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. Babu was working in an oil mill at Thrissur.