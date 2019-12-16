Sabarimala temple witnesses Rs 40 crore rise in revenue this year

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: THE aggregate revenue generated at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple this pilgrimage season stands at Rs 104.72 crore as of December 14, an increase by over Rs 40 crore compared to the previous season, said Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president N Vasu on Sunday. The aggregate revenue recorded during the corresponding period last season was Rs 64.16 crore.

According to Vasu, up to Rs 43.41 crore of the current revenue has come from the sale of aravana prasadam. “In contrast, aravana prasadam sale had gathered just about Rs 23.88 crore during the same period in the previous season,” he said. He said that while the total hundi collection in the current period was Rs 35.59 crore, it was Rs 25.66 crore in the last pilgrimage season. Similarly, the revenue from the sale of appam prasadam has also come up to Rs 6.45 crore, as against the Rs 2.38 crore recorded during this period in the previous season.



The income gained from accommodation facilities stood at Rs 1.87 crore. However, it may be noted that the total income recorded during the corresponding period two years back, i.e., the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season, was Rs 10 crore higher than the same period this season. “But the actual margin here will be limited to Rs 5 crore, as the backlog with regard to coin counting this season will come up to about Rs 5 crore,” Vasu said. TDB is awaiting the Kerala High Court’s permission to count coins in the Tirupati model, he said.

Prasadam counter set up at Pampa on thantri’s advice: TDB

TDB president N Vasu said the counter for the sale of Sabarimala aravana and appam prasadam was set up at Pampa after seeking the thantri’s opinion. “Pilgrims’ response to the counter has been favourable so far,” Vasu said. He said with the opening of the counter at Pampa, pilgrims were able to reduce the burden of carrying the prasadam from Sannidhanam.