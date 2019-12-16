Home States Kerala

Schools told to update details of basic facilities online by today

The order also said the district educational officers should inspect the schools on Monday and Tuesday to make sure that the school authorities are complying with the instructions. T

Published: 16th December 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

snake, snakebite

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the snakebite incident in a school classroom in Wayanad district killing a student, the general education department has instructed all schools to immediately furnish the details of emergency facilities online.

Department director K Jeevan Babu gave the instruction in a circular to all headmasters of the schools making it clear that the details of the facilities of the schools should be updated online using the ‘Sampoorna’ software installed in schools before 5pm on Monday. The details include the basic infrastructure such as classrooms which do and don’t have fitness in terms of cleanliness and strong walls and ceilings, drinking water availability, toilets, and availability of first aid facilities.

The order also said the district educational officers should inspect the schools on Monday and Tuesday to make sure that the school authorities are complying with the instructions. The officers should also verify whether all details are updated before 5pm on Tuesday, the order said.
Nine-year-old girl Shehla Sherin died after she was bitten by a snake in a classroom of Sarvajana VHSS in Sultan Bathery.

Shehla was sitting close to the wall and was bitten by a snake when she inserted her foot into a hole in the wall. Seeing the blood and bite mark, the teacher informed her parents. Though she was rushed to a private hospital and then to the Government Taluk Hospital, her life could not be saved. The incident landed the government in a spot as people were sceptical about the basic facilities in schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
snakebite
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp