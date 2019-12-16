Schools told to update details of basic facilities online by today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the snakebite incident in a school classroom in Wayanad district killing a student, the general education department has instructed all schools to immediately furnish the details of emergency facilities online.

Department director K Jeevan Babu gave the instruction in a circular to all headmasters of the schools making it clear that the details of the facilities of the schools should be updated online using the ‘Sampoorna’ software installed in schools before 5pm on Monday. The details include the basic infrastructure such as classrooms which do and don’t have fitness in terms of cleanliness and strong walls and ceilings, drinking water availability, toilets, and availability of first aid facilities.

The order also said the district educational officers should inspect the schools on Monday and Tuesday to make sure that the school authorities are complying with the instructions. The officers should also verify whether all details are updated before 5pm on Tuesday, the order said.

Nine-year-old girl Shehla Sherin died after she was bitten by a snake in a classroom of Sarvajana VHSS in Sultan Bathery.

Shehla was sitting close to the wall and was bitten by a snake when she inserted her foot into a hole in the wall. Seeing the blood and bite mark, the teacher informed her parents. Though she was rushed to a private hospital and then to the Government Taluk Hospital, her life could not be saved. The incident landed the government in a spot as people were sceptical about the basic facilities in schools.