TamilRockers leaks pirated version of Mamangam online

KOCHI: The makers of Mamangam, which hit the theatres last week, have filed a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police against the pirated version of the movie appearing on the internet. According to director M Padmakumar, the pirated version of Mamangam has found its way to the website TamilRockers.

The Ernakulam Central police lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.The police slapped Section 63 A of the Copyright Act based on a complaint filed by the executive producer of the movie that pirated version of the movie was uploaded online. An investigation is under way, said police.

“We have filed an anti-piracy case. A complaint has also been filed against a group for maligning the movie. We have found certain voice clips and messages that corroborate our stance that there is an intentional effort to tarnish our work. We have submitted the evidence to the police,” said Padmakumar.

“Our initial plan was to release the movie on November 18 which was then pushed to December. But, by evening we saw certain “reports” on how bad the movie was. We had filed a complaint against a person in this regard then. Now, we have clear evidence in this regard,” he said.

Mamangam, which has Mammootty and Unni Mukundan in the lead roles, hit the theatres last Friday in 2,000 screens across 45 countries.