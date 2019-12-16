Two youths die after bus rams their motorbike

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Two youths aged 21 were killed when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus rammed their motorcycle at Kunjathur in Manjeshwar on Sunday.

The deceased are Jagadeesh alias Jaggu, a mobile phone technician, and Sunil, a painting worker, of Kudlu near Kasaragod. The two, who were friends, were going towards Mangaluru when the bus coming from the opposite side rammed their vehicle on National Highway 66.

Jagadeesh, who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot, said the police. A grievously injured Sunil was taken to a hospital in Mangaluru, where he succumbed to injuries. Jagadeesh used to work in a shop in the new bus stand complex in Kasaragod. He is survived by his mother Shantha and sisters Girija, Manju and Jyothi.

Sunil is survived by parents Kushala and Usha and siblings Rajesh and Gauri.