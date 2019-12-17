1 held for attack on scribe; ganja gang goes into hiding

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kayamkulam police on Monday arrested Akshay who stabbed a journalist. District Police Chief KM Tomy said a special team under the leadership of the Kayamkulam CI arrested the culprit.

T Sudheesh, 35, principal correspondent of Deccan Chronicle, Alappuzha, and native of Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, was stabbed by Chandran and his two sons on Sunday night. He underwent a surgery at Medical College Hospital at Vandanam.

Chandran’s son Akshay also attacked Suneesh, brother of Sudheesh, who was admitted to Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital. Chandran’s another son Abhidev was also included in the gang and all are absconding since the incident.

Kayamkulam CI K Vinod said the accused suspected that Sudheesh had informed the police about the family’s involvement in ganja sale, which might have provoked them.“Akshay is also an accused in many crimes and was released from jail recently,” said the CI.

The condition of Sudheesh is stable, said Alappuzha Medical College Hospital superintendent R V Ramlal.