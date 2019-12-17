Home States Kerala

Chancellor plays a proactive role in higher education: Guv

The entire country’s expectation on the state’s education and health sector has added to our responsibilities, he said.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan interacting with media at Cochin University of Science and Technology on Monday | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the marks distribution row in MG University, which allegedly saw the involvement of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said some mistakes were committed and the Syndicate was in the process of rectifying the errors. “Besides, there is no question of giving a clean chit anyone,” he said after the vice-chancellor’s conference at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Monday. 

Referring to the alleged involvement of the minister, he said, “We are only concerned with the issue and not the individuals. The Syndicate took a decision on an issue that was beyond their authority and has now decided to withdraw it,” added Khan.  Stating that the chancellor has a proactive role to play in education, the governor said as chancellor of universities in Kerala, he was responsible in ensuring that all universities and its various bodies functioned as per the law.

“Be it academic councils, senate or Syndicate, it is my responsibility top oversee that it works in accordance with the law. Often, the vice-chancellor is pressured to make several decisions. Hereon, if there is any difference of opinion, I have asked the VCs to refer such matters to me,” said the governor. The Constitution has bestowed a more proactive role in education. “Here, there are no questions of recommendations. I am legally authorised to issue directions to vice-chancellors,” said Khan. 

The entire country’s expectation on the state’s education and health sector has added to our responsibilities, he said. “No living entity will remain constant. It will either grow or decline at some point. We should be vigilant to ensure that they keep growing. For that to happen, we will have such meetings with vice-chancellors regularly,” he said.

TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan
India Matters
