‘Cops not posting women in telecommunication wing is discrimination’

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) received a mass complaint from wives of police officers against a superior officer alleging he was harassing their spouses, and denying them leave.
The complaint was filed by 12 women and six of them attended the sitting of the commission, said KWC member Shahida Kamal.

She said the complaint is against an inspector heading the telecommunication wing of the police in Kasaragod. “A complainant said her husband collapsed while on duty and the superior officer did not even allow the colleagues to take him to hospital,” Kamal said. This was a serious complaint, she said and added that the commission has asked the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) to submit a report after probing the veracity of the complaint in a month. “The women’s grievance sounded genuine,” she said.Kamal said this was the first time the commission got such a mass complaint against a police officer though a few isolated cases were reported in the past.

No woman in tele wing
Shahida Kamal said the complaint exposed another discrimination in the force. “Even now, female officers are not appointed in the telecommunication wing of the police,” she said.In the past, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) did not appoint women in the wing alleging it was tough for them to manage the wing, she said. “But now the scenario has changed and the PSC should amend its stand and open appointment for women as well,” said Kamal.

More women abused in Kasaragod
The Kerala Women’s Commission said the number of domestic violence cases was fewer in Kerala compared to other states. However, the number was high in Kasaragod, she said.

