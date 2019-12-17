First statewide hartal to be held after 300 days 

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, which has earned the distinction of being the land of hartals, is going to witness the first state-wide hartal on Tuesday after a hiatus of over 300 days. This is quite unimaginable for an average Malayali who, regardless of the political clout of the party that called the strike, used to celebrate the hartal days by remaining at home and watching television channels.

The last state-wide hartal was observed on February 18 by Youth Congress after two of its activists were hacked to death at Periya in Kasaragod over political rivalry. Since then, no state-wide hartal was observed in Kerala barring seven local hartals over various issues. In fact, the state used to witness around 100 hartals including regional hartals every year. As many of 97 hartal days were witnessed in the state in 2018, while 2017 saw 120 hartal days.

Following the unusual rise in shutdowns called by various political outfits in the state, the Kerala High Court passed an order on January 7 this year, banning hartals in the state without a notice of seven days.

After the order, only one state-wide hartal was observed apart from seven local hartals so far this year.