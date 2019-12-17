Govt promises smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that adequate measures have been taken to ensure law and order during the hartal called by various organisations including SDPI in protest against the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

When the hartal case came up for hearing, Additional Advocate-General Ranjith Thampan informed the court that the state police chief has issued a circular stating that stringent action would be initiated against those who take the law into their hands. The police will ensure smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The state government made it clear that the hartal called by the organisations is illegal. The High Court had held that any organisation, including political parties, which calls a hartal or general strike should give seven days of public notice. The court had ordered that hartal without prior notice will be unconstitutional.