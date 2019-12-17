Kerala may get GST compensation dues from Centre on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is likely to get the pending GST compensation for the months of August and September on Tuesday. Sources in the Finance Department said the state was supposed to get Rs 1,600 crore.

“But we fear a shortfall since it is learnt that the Centre has sanctioned only around Rs 36,000 crore for the eligible states as against the actual requirement of Rs 50,000 crore. If the total sanction is less, states will have to contend with proportionate share,” said a senior officer.

The compensation for August and September has been released when the next bi-monthly compensation is due. Various states had earlier criticised the centre for the delay in the payment. Five non-BJP ruled states, including Kerala, had issued an open statement accusing the centre for the fiscal crisis they faced.



“The hasty release on Tuesday is presumed to avoid criticism in the GST council meeting on Wednesday. The non-BJP states had asked to place the matter in the agenda of next meeting,” the officer said.

The compensation payment, however, will not help the government relax the restrictions on treasury payments. The state has a huge deficit owing to the `6,500 crore cut in the borrowing limit and also the slump owing to recession in own taxes and state’s share from various central taxes. In mid-November, the government had tightened restrictions on treasuries in the wake of the financial crisis.

Afterwards, treasuries are resorting to “item-wise” clearance of bills. As per this, bills under selected heads are only be cleared. Development works under plan and non-plan funds are at a standstill owing to the restriction. The Finance Minister’s office told TNIE that the plan expenditure, including those of the local self-governments, was 48.9 pc now, the highest in the past decade.