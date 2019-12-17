Kerala to showcase over 100 projects, to attract investors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To attract industrial investment and boost economic growth in the state, Kerala government will showcase 100 projects to potential investors at ASCEND 2020 Global Investors Meet to be held on January 9 and 10 in the city. Organised by Department of Industries, the event is scheduled at Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre. An official release said a minimum of 60 projects from Industries Department and 40 from other government departments/agencies will be presented before prospective investors.

These projects span diverse sectors ranging from infrastructure, petrochemicals, defence and agro & food processing to electronic hardware, tourism & hospitality, port & harbour and aeropolis. The other sectors in which attractive projects have been formulated are life sciences, fisheries and mobility.

The government has initiated new policies and procedures to make the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ better, tweaked the industrial policy, revised the land assignment rules and introduced electronic platform for hassle-free interactions with investors, industrialists and entrepreneurs.

“Kerala is witnessing a paradigm shift for harnessing industrial investments in the state. We will aggressively pitch project profiles at ASCEND 2020 to position Kerala as a hotspot for attracting investments from India and abroad,” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.