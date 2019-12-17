Ministers should respect differing opinions, says Guv Arif Muhammed Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the furore over his support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan has responded that those who criticise the opposing view should respect the differing opinions.

Responding to criticism made by the Industries Minister EP Jayarajan that the Governor was toying the BJP line in CAA, Khan said, “Any minister who is criticising the stand, please keep in mind that we are all living in a dynamic democratic society. He must respect those who differ with his opinion. What’s wrong with it?”

He was addressing the media after attending Vice Chancellor’s conference at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Monday. The governor reiterated that all are living in a ‘rule of law’ society and everybody is entitled to their own opinions. “Minister can respectfully agree to disagree with those differing perceptions,” he said.

He recalled an anecdote from Amartya Sen’s ‘The Argumentative Indian’ and said “Sen had asked his high school teacher whether we can say that Lord Krishna had given a satisfactory answer to Arjuna. The teacher paused for a second and said Sen, you can say that but say it respectfully. Likewise, if somebody differs with me or makes an accusation against me, I will listen to them very respectfully,’ he said.