Home States Kerala

Ministers should respect differing opinions, says Guv Arif Muhammed Khan

He was addressing the media after attending Vice Chancellor’s conference at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Monday.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Youth Congress workers wave black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s vehicle in Kochi on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the furore over his support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan has responded that those who criticise the opposing view should respect the differing opinions.

Responding to criticism made by the Industries Minister EP Jayarajan that the Governor was toying the BJP line in CAA, Khan said, “Any minister who is criticising the stand, please keep in mind that we are all living in a dynamic democratic society. He must respect those who differ with his opinion. What’s wrong with it?” 

WATCH VIDEO: Jamia students stand shirtless to demand probe against Delhi Police

He was addressing the media after attending Vice Chancellor’s conference at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) here on Monday. The governor reiterated that all are living in a ‘rule of law’ society and everybody is entitled to their own opinions. “Minister can respectfully agree to disagree with those differing perceptions,” he said. 

He recalled an anecdote from Amartya Sen’s ‘The Argumentative Indian’ and said “Sen had asked his high school teacher whether we can say that Lord Krishna had given a satisfactory answer to Arjuna. The teacher paused for a second and said Sen, you can say that but say it respectfully. Likewise, if somebody differs with me or makes an accusation against me, I will listen to them very respectfully,’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act Arif Muhammed Khan CAA
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp