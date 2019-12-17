NIA moves court seeking custody of 30th accused in palm chopping case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a petition in the NIA Court, Kochi, seeking the custody of an accused in the sensational palm chopping case in which a professor of Thodupuzha Newman College was attacked in 2010. The court will consider the petition on Tuesday.

The NIA has sought five-day custody of Shafeeq, 31, of Ekkunam, Odakkali, Ernakulam, the 30th accused who has been in judicial custody since June after he surrendered in NIA Court.NIA officers said the probe against Shafeeq is in the final stages and he has to be interrogated before filing the chargesheet.

He had been absconding after the police launched a probe into the incident in which assailants chopped off the palm of professor T J Joseph on July 4, 2010, for preparing a question paper containing a question that allegedly ridiculed Prophet Mohammed.

As per the NIA, Shafeeq had attended a meeting organised as part of the criminal conspiracy on April 3, 2010. Shafeeq had disposed of the weapons used to attack the professor. Now, only Savad Meerankutty, the first accused, is to be arrested. In 2015, the NIA Court has acquitted 18 accused persons and convicted 10 others in connection with the case.