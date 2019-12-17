Real Estate Regulatory Authority to ensure legal protection to buyers of flats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to prevent the issues prevailing in the real estate sector and to ensure legal protection to the customers and developers, a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) will start functioning in full swing in the state, RERA chairman P H Kurian told reporters here.

The recent Supreme Court order to demolish five apartments in Kochi for CRZ violation has put the focus back on the need for a fast-tracking regulatory authority in the state. Kurian was appointed the authority chairman in October and lawyer Preetha Menon one of its members.

“The authority also has the power to register suo motu case and investigate against the projects which violate the law,” said Kurian. He said RERA registration is mandatory for availing loans from the banks to buy flats or villas.