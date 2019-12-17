Home States Kerala

Two accused persons in Sabu murder case hacked to death

Two accused persons in the Thumboly Sabu murder case were hacked to death by an unidentified six-member gang on Sunday night.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Two accused persons in the Thumboly Sabu murder case were hacked to death by an unidentified six-member gang on Sunday night. The deceased are Vikas, alias Sanakan, 27, and Justin Sonu, 25, both natives of Thumboly.Alappuzha North police said the incident happened near the Thumboly church around 11 pm. The police were informed about the incident by local residents.

“When we reached the spot, both were lying in a pool of blood. We took them to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. Though both of them underwent surgery, Vikas died after a few minutes after the procedure. Sonu died on Monday morning,” said an officer.

“The duo was jailed in the Sabu murder case and released on bail recently. We suspect that Sabu’s riends were behind the attack and have intensified the search for the gang members,” the officer said.“The deceased persons were accused in many criminal cases. Sonu was accused of snatching money, attack on a toddy shop and chopping of the hand of a person,” police said. 

The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem examination, police said. Thumboly native Sabu, alias Kochukuttan, 21, was murdered in a brawl in the Theerthessery toddy shop on May 28, 2015.  It was also the outcome of gang rivalry. Sonu had also suffered injuries in the attack.

