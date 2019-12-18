Home States Kerala

Another snakebite case in Kerala: Class II boy survives after given antivenom

It was on November 20 that Shehla Sherin, a 9-year old girl, died after she was bitten by a snake in the classroom of Sarvajana HSS in Sulthan Bathery.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 05:24 PM

snake, snakebite

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Another case of snakebite in a school has been reported from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad. Mohammad Raihan, 7, a Class II student of Beenachi Government High School in Sulthan Bathery, was bitten by a snake at noon on  Tuesday as he came out of his classroom to meet his sister studying in the same school.

The siblings walked home, which is a kilometre away, and before entering the house, Raihan collapsed on the courtyard. It was only then he said that he was bitten by a snake and he had seen the reptile.

Soon, Raihan was rushed to a private hospital in Kalpetta and tests confirmed that he was bitten by a snake. Soon, he was administered antivenom and admitted to the intensive care unit. PTA members, teachers and Raihan’s parents Sulaiman and Fathima are in the hospital. The condition of the child is said to be stable.

It was on November 20 that Shehla Sherin, a 9-year old girl, died after she was bitten by a snake in the classroom of Sarvajana HSS in Sulthan Bathery.

