Chief secretary reviews security at BPCL’s SPM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A high-level team led by Chief Secretary Tom Jose reviewed the security and safety of Bharat Petroleum single point mooring (SPM), an installation off the Kerala coast which receives crude oil through very large crude carriers (VLCC).

The visit followed the state-level review meeting on coastal security called by Jose in Thiruvananthapuram last week. Representatives of offices under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Cochin Port Trust and Bharat Petroleum attended.

Jose watched the security protocols maintained at SPM and spoke to master of the Liberian VLCC M T Goodnews which arrived with crude oil from the Persian Gulf for Bharat Petroleum.