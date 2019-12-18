Home States Kerala

Citizenship Act stir: Even as anger boils over, Kerala proves to be haven for internal migrants

All 194 districts from where the people migrated to Kerala are socially and economically backward and, in some districts, people had even been subjected to persecution.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

A child participating in a protest as part of the hartal organised by SDPI Welfare party, BSP Porattam DRHM and other umbrella organisations in front of the secretariat against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday sitting on the lap of an agitating burqa clad woman. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

A child participating in a protest as part of the hartal organised by SDPI Welfare party, BSP Porattam DRHM and other umbrella organisations in front of the secretariat against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday sitting on the lap of an agitating burqa clad woman. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the country boils over because of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Kerala presents itself as a haven for internal migrants as over 30 lakh of them from different parts of the country have made the state their second home.

A study carried out by the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID) reveals that migrants from 194 districts in the country have been found in Kerala with the majority constituting Bengali-speaking Muslims.

Further, persecuted Christians from Kandhamal district of Odisha have also sought refuge in Kerala for whom an Odiya service is being offered at a church in Perumbavoor.

All 194 districts from where the people migrated to Kerala are socially and economically backward and, in some districts, people had even been subjected to persecution.

Migrants from the 33 largest Scheduled Tribe (ST)-dominated districts and five districts in the country with the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) population have found their way to Kerala and four of the SC districts have later evolved as district-level corridors of labour migration to Kerala, said Vishnu Narendran, programme director CMID.

The survey conducted among the migrants in the state in 2017 found that Bengali-speaking Muslims constitute a significant proportion of labourers in Kerala. And these persons report Assam and West Bengal as their native states.

According to the study, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Assam, four of the five states with the largest Muslim population in India, are some of the major source states that address the shortage of labour in Kerala.

Further, seven of the nine districts in Assam, where Muslims comprise more than 50 per cent of the population, according to Census 2011, are important sources of migrant workers in Kerala.

Corridors have evolved between Nagaon district that has the largest concentration of Muslims in Assam and the districts of Ernakulam and Kollam in Kerala.

Though the Christian migrants are found in Kerala, their number is not significant compared to Muslims. The Christian migrants found in Kerala are mainly from Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand and the north-eastern Indian states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Citizenship act Citizenship Amendment Act internal migrants
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp