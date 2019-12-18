Citizenship Act stir: Sporadic violence in Kerala; over 300 detained

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by various political outfits and organisations in the state on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was by and large peaceful, except for a few sporadic incidents of violence. Over 300 persons were taken into preventive custody overnight and nearly 200 were arrested during the day.

The hartal was called by a joint action council that included Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Welfare Party of India, BSP, Dalit Human Rights Movement (DHRM), Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) and Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO).

While the hartal failed to make much of an impact in the financial hub Kochi, stray incidents of violence were reported in both Muvattupuzha and Aluva. Normal life was partially hit in a few places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Palakkad and Thrissur districts after protesters threw stones at KSRTC buses and blocked roads.

The only exception was the northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad, where the law and order situation remained highly volatile after protest marches taken out by activists turned violent at many places.

Normal life was hit in these districts as a majority of the shops remained closed and vehicles, including public transport vehicles, stayed off the roads. In Kasaragod, a BJP office at Trikaripur was vandalised allegedly by protesters. More than 50 preventive arrests were made to ensure peace across the district. Kasaragod town wore a deserted look with all shops downing shutters. But shops functioned in Kanhangad and Nileshwar.

In Idukki, as many as 30 hartal supporters, including Pembilai Orumai leader Gomathy Augustin, were taken into preventive custody. Life and tourism-related activities in Munnar remained unaffected by the hartal as all shops, government institutions, schools and tourism spots functioned normally.

However, normal life was disrupted in Wayanad where volatile protesters attacked KSRTC buses and blocked main roads. Shops remained shut right from the morning with even private vehicles staying off the roads.

In Kottayam, the situation remained largely peaceful though protesters tried to unleash violence by blocking vehicles at Kurisinkal and Petta junctions in Kanjirappally, Erattupetta and Mundakkayam town in the morning. Vehicles to Sabarimala plied without any disruption.

Palakkad town remained tense in the morning following a minor clash between protesters and the police in front of the KSRTC bus station and in Walayar. Two policemen were injured in the incident. The police also resorted to lathicharge at the BEM School Junction, in order to disperse the protesters who tried to block vehicles coming their way.

