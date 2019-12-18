Home States Kerala

Harassed over Rs 12,000 dues, plantain farmer, 86, kills self

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar hit out at the bank authorities.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

TD Ouseph

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: AN 86-year-old plantain farmer, of Marottichal, who had taken loans from two banks and found himself under pressure to pay dues of Rs 12,000 after he suffered a major loss of crops following back-to-back floods, has committed suicide by consuming poison.

T D Ouseph has been cultivating crops for years by taking land on lease. Ouseph suffered loss in the floods and the two banks, from which he had taken loans, sent notices demanding repayment of dues, following which he took the extreme step, said his son Joby.

“A loan of Rs 75,000 loan was taken from Bank of India and Rs 50,000 from Malabar Gramin Bank. BOI sent a notice demanding around Rs 12,000 which was due and later called my father to its office and set December 12 as the deadline to pay it,” said Joby, with whom Ouseph has been staying.

On December 13, Ouseph consumed poison along with alcohol. Neighbours and family members rushed him to the hospital, where Ouseph had been battling for life before breathing his last on Tuesday.

“I don’t know whom my father had met at the bank, but the way they conveyed the message should have unnerved him, forcing him to end his life,” he said.

The family said Ouseph had incurred a loss of around Rs 30,000 in the heavy rain this year as he had started cultivation of plantains already. Chief Whip and Ollur MLA K Rajan visited his house and assured his family members of all support from the government’s side.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar hit out at the bank authorities. “The banks should stop such kind of behaviour that puts farmers under pressure. They won’t do it to other big businesses which default on repayment. A direction to not issue notices to farmers is still valid as post-flood moratorium exists, but some banks aren’t following it. The state government will definitely probe the case,” said Sunil Kumar.
District Collector S Shanavas visited the family and also directed the banks to write off Ouseph’s loans.
BOI said it never initiated any procedure under SARFAESI Act.

“It’s Kisan Credit Card loan. When Ouseph, after affected by the flood, informed that he was not able to repay the loan, our branch restructured his account on November 30, 2018, and a 12-month moratorium was given. After the moratorium expired, Ouseph ran up an overdue of Rs 12,081.76,” said BOI zonal manager V Mahesh Kumar.Ollur police registered a case on Monday for unnatural death and initiated a probe.

Loans of L75,000 and L50,000 were taken by T D Ouseph from Bank of India and Malabar Gramin Bank, respectively
He suffered L30,000 loss due to flood
BOI demanded him to pay L12,081
which was due
December 12 was set as the deadline

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp