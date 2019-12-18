Home States Kerala

Kerala local body bypolls: UDF gains slight upper hand over LDF

The UDF wrested six seats and lost four, of which three were won by the CPM. A sitting UDF seat was wrested by the BJP.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF gained a slight upper hand over the ruling LDF by winning 13 of the 28 local body wards in Tuesday's byelection, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. While the LDF won 12 seats, the BJP managed to wrest two seats.

One seat was won by an independent, backed by the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M).

KC (M) Jose K Mani faction-backed independent, George Thomas Myladi, won the Poovathilappu ward in Akalakunnam panchayat in Kottayam by a margin of 63 votes.

He defeated Bibin Thomas who was the candidate of the official faction led by P J Joseph. Bibin had contested the bypoll on the party's official 'two leaves' symbol but could garner only 257 votes.

The election held on Tuesday had witnessed an overall voter turnout of 78 per cent.

