Mollywood finally speaks up as actors support Citizenship Act stir

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law.

Mammootty, in a strongly worded Facebook post, said, “We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations. Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged.” Prithviraj Sukumaran too was vocal about the protest. Sharing images from the Jamia Millia students’ protest, Prithviraj wrote: “Revolution is homegrown. Always. #Rise.”

Actor Parvathy was the first one from M-Town to comment on the issue. Ever since the controversy broke out, she has been vociferously protesting, sharing news articles.

With social media erupting over the Act and protests spilling over to the streets, actors were receiving a lot of flak over their silence on the issue.

However, BJP leader Sobha Surendran lashed out at the actors. In a Facebook post, she said, “Actors like Prithviraj should answer with whom their allegiance lies. Is it with illegal immigrants or with the democratically-elected government which has decided to ... provide citizenship status to legal refugees?”