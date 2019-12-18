Home States Kerala

SIT to make elaborate arrangements to prevent any leakage of visuals

Published: 18th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the sensational actor abduction case, will make elaborate preparations to prevent any leakage of visuals of the victim when accused persons, including actor Dileep and an IT expert, will watch the video at the additional special sessions court in Kochi on Thursday.

The investigation team held a meeting with additional special sessions court judge on Tuesday evening about arrangements to be made as part of permitting accused persons to examine the visuals. According to sources, experts with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will be deployed at the court to check whether any person permitted to view the video carries any mobile phone, recording devices and secret cameras.

The investigation team is also planning to instal mobile jammers while the visuals are being played in the court.

“The Supreme Court, in its order on Dileep’s petition seeking the copy of the visual, stated that precautions must be taken to prevent any recording of visuals. We will check the people permitted to view the video using hand-held devices used for body inspection. BDDS persons will be carrying out the inspection. Similarly, entry of mobile phones will not be permitted,” an official said.

The additional special sessions court has also directed the prosecution to bring an expert to handle related matters in connection with the inspection of visuals. The accused persons have been directed to furnish the details of persons who intend to inspect the contents on or before Wednesday so as to enable the prosecution to arrange the facilities.

Supreme Court directive
While allowing the accused and his lawyer or authorised IT expert, all care must be taken that they do not carry any devices, much less electronic devices, including mobile phone, which may have the capability of copying or transferring the electronic record thereof or mutating the contents of the memory card/pen­drive in any manner.

Comments

