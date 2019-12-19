Home States Kerala

3 hurt in ABVP-SFI clash at Sree Kerala Varma College over CAA

Sree Kerala Varma College here witnessed a clash between ABVP and SFI activists on Wednesday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

CAA protests

Protests against CAA have rocked the nation and with some of them turning violent, cops have resorted to lathi charge and tear gas to disperse protestors. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sree Kerala Varma College here witnessed a clash between ABVP and SFI activists on Wednesday over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Members of the SFI allegedly assaulted three ABVP workers who were injured badly and admitted to a nearby private hospital.

The clash began with the ABVP’s move to organise a seminar on the campus on Monday to explain the CAA. Ramesh Kumar, BJP leader, was invited as the chief guest, but SFI protested. As the SFI protest on the campus entrance got intense, the seminar was wound up abruptly with a short address by the chief guest in front of the campus gate. In a clash following the incident, both SFI and ABVP workers were injured and the BJP’s student organisation called for a campus strike on Wednesday. 

Aromal, Rahul and Akshay were injured badly as SFI activists allegedly assaulted them when the ABVP members entered classrooms calling other students for support to the strike. However, SFI claimed that their workers were also injured as ABVP attacked them before calling the strike in the morning on Wednesday. Town West police deployed personnel on the campus for maintaining peace. 

SFI, ABVP activists clash at Kozhenchery 
Kozhenchery: Tension erupted in Kozhenchery town following a clash between SFI and ABVP activists of St Thomas College here. It was a sequel to the clash between the student organisations at the college on Tuesday. ABVP activists  Induchoodan, Nandesh, Jayakrishnan and Sudhi Surendran were injured in the clash.  SFI activists Jitheeb, Joel and Godvin were also injured. 

Soosa Pakiam terms Citizenship Act divisive
 T’Puram: Latin Catholic Church Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M has decried the Citizenship (Amendment) Act terming it as “divisive” and contradictory to the secular values of the country.  “Divisiveness is not appropriate for a democratic and secular country. This is a stand against secular values. It is not fair for the Centre to do anything it wants just because it has majority,” he told media persons here on Wednesday. The pontiff said his church members would join the protests raised by political parties and the general public. Soosa Pakiam said the Malankara Church row was too complex and said that the rival factions should arrive upon an amicable settlement in a Christian way.

Students, RSS workers clash at Mambaram

Kannur: A gang of RSS workers unleashed an attack on the students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mambaram, on Wednesday afternoon.  The students who were taking out a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were allegedly beaten up by a gang using soda bottles. According to the police, around 15 students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology were injured in the attack. They sought medical assistance in the hospitals nearby. Three students, who were seriously injured in the attack, were admitted to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Thalassery.  

BJP files complaint against actor, SFI

Kochi: The BJP has lodged two separate complaints with Kochi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) demanding action against actor Tini Tom and SFI Ernakulam Maharaja’s College unit leaders for allegedly giving a call to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and abusing him. As the post invited angry reactions, Tini Tom deleted the post. However, the BJP alleged that the actor was trying to incite violence and he should be punished. BJP Ernakulam Assembly constituency president C G Rajagopal submitted a complaint in this regard to the ACP.  A controversial banner was raised at the entrance to Maharaja’s College. 

