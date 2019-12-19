55-year-old man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Walayar police on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old man for an alleged sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Subramanian who committed the crime on the minor on December 7.

The police will reveal the rest of the details by evening,

The incident came to light when the minor girl narrated her ordeal during a counselling session in the school.

Based on this, her parents filed a case with the Walayar Police. As the police went about looking for Subramanian, the latter went underground on the pretext of committing suicide by leaving behind a note.

The police, however, nabbed the accused from Tamil Nadu.