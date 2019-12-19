Breakout at mental asylum: 1 nabbed

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Town West police on Wednesday nabbed one of the seven persons who escaped from Government Mental Hospital, West Fort, on Tuesday night. Search is on for the remaining six persons.

It was Rahul of Olarikkara, who was caught by the police on Wednesday. Seven inmates, including a minor, had escaped from the mental asylum here after locking up the nursing staff and attacking the police officer on duty, during dinner time.

According to the police, six out of the seven persons, were accused in various cases. “It is evident that the escape was a planned one. They managed to lock the policeman in one room and the nursing staff in another. We have intensified search for the other six persons,” said V K Raju, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Hospital superintendent Dr Rekha said that the inmates were lodged in two rooms at the police ward of the mental health centre. “Rahul, the 17-year-old boy, was shifted to the mental hospital from the correctional home at Kakkanad following the order of the Juvenile Justice Board,” she said. The hospital authorities have submitted a report on the break-out to the district collector, health department and police.