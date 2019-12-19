Home States Kerala

'Can't suppress people's ire through intimidation': Pinarayi slams detention of leaders

Never in history were people's agitations repressed by prohibitory orders, arrests, custody and suppression, the Kerala CM said.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned the BJP government at the Centre saying it should not be under the impression that democratic protests can be silenced through intimidation.

"It's foolish to think that people's ire can be suppressed through intimidation. The Union government should not try to stamp out citizen rights and constitutional values. It should stop attacking prominent universities in the country and its students. 

"Never in history were people's agitations repressed by prohibitory orders, arrests, custody and suppression. Instead of trying to cover up country-wide protests, the Centre should abandon such a wrong legislation," said Pinarayi, adding, the NDA government has been exercising the kind of power hunger which wasn't witnessed even during the Emergency, he said. 

He was reacting to the detention of Left leaders and students in Delhi during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Pinarayi said denying permission for the protest march called by Left parties and the Jamia students is an "encroachment on the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution." 

ALSO READ | Kerala will fight to protect the constitution: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Earlier on the day, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, Brinda Karat and D Raja along with social activist Yogendra Yadav and student leader Umar Khalid were among the scores of protesters detained by the police in Delhi.

The ongoing nationwide protests are against the slaughtering of constitutional values. It reflects the people's sentiments, the CM added.

CM writes letter to Shah

Pinarayi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his urgent intervention to prevent attacks against students, protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Expressing anxiety over the violence against students, including Keralites, the Chief Minister sought intervention from the Union Minister. 

In a letter to Shah on Thursday, Pinarayi said that in the last few days there has been unrest in various campuses across the country in connection with students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Media have reported that certain groups have resorted to physical violence against the students, some of them are from Kerala," said Pinarayi while adding that the parents and relatives of the students are in a state of anxiety.

