Don’t take country back to ‘Era of Darkness,’ Tharoor urges Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and writer Shashi Tharoor who won the Sahitya Akademi Award urged the Union government not to take the country back to an ‘Era of Darkness.’ To questions, Tharoor made it clear that he’s not thinking of returning the award. “It is a matter of great happiness for me. So many books of mine have been published over the years.

After entering politics, many told me that I would now never get any awards. I have written about the dark days of our country that lasted for about 200 years. This is part of an attempt to inform the people about how we arrived at the present stage, where we came from and how we should go forward,” he said. Tharoor thanked the akademi and the jury for selecting him for the award.

When asked whether he would consider returning the award in the backdrop of the ongoing developments, Tharoor said, “The decision was not taken by the Centre. The jury members are not appointees of the BJP government. It’s actually a matter of great happiness.

If it was an award by the Union government, I would have considered it. A couple of years ago when a few writers returned their awards, I had said that they should not do so, as the awards are given in recognition of their writing. How then can I consider returning one? My other books also carry a clear political message. I have got other awards too for this work,” he said. The award was given to Tharoor in the creative non-fiction category.