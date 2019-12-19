Home States Kerala

IAS reshuffle: TDB gets full-time commissioner

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday effected a reshuffle of IAS officers.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday effected a reshuffle of IAS officers. Ishita Roy who returns from Central deputation will be appointed Fisheries Principal Secretary. Port Secretary Sanjay M Kaul will be given additional charge of Finance Expenditure Secretary and chairman and managing director of the Kerala Financial Corporation. 

Panchayat director B S Thirumeni will be appointed the full-time commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Registration IG A Alexander will be given the additional charge of Housing Board Secretary and Housing Commissioner. Agriculture Secretary Rathan U Kelkar will be given the additional charge of Agriculture director. 

Justice K K Dineshan will be appointed a single-member commission to submit recommendations on 14 E, the new provision in the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules. A recommendation will be submitted to the Governor to issue the Kerala Minerals (Vesting of Rights) Ordinance. 

The probe into the death of Siby, a youth who died in the custody of Marangattupally Police, will be handed over to the CBI. Dependant of C K Biju, constable of MSP Batallion who collapsed while on duty at Sabarimala sannidhanam will be given compassionate employment overlooking the priority list. 

14 posts will be created in the Finance Department for the smooth functioning of the 11th Pay Commission. A sum of 3.12 lakh will be sanctioned from the CMDRF for the treatment of Harishma of Chittur Taluk, Palakkad.

