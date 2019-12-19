‘Just routine visit’: Thushar Vellappally on meet with Amit Shah

Home States Kerala

KOCHI: Amidst rumours about the widening rift between his party and the BJP, Kerala Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Kerala convenor Thushar Vellappally met Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Refuting rumours that the BJP has offered him a ministerial berth, Thushar said that there was no discussion about representation in the Union ministry.  The visit was routine and the discussions were on steps to be taken for strengthening the NDA at the grassroots level ahead of the local body elections,” he told TNIE.

Thushar said Amit Shah has assured to honour the promises given to BDJS. “Our representatives will be made members of various boards, including the Coconut Development Board, without delay. Our concerns were about the structure of the NDA, which never functions as a unit. The BJP president is very particular that there should be a proper mechanism for the NDA. He asked us to prepare the party for the local body elections and coordinate with the state BJP leaders,” he said.

