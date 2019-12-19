Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court okays Adani port’s load-out facility

The petitioner argued that the area comes under CRZ 1 category and constructions could be done only with prior Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) permission.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a directive to the state government to demolish the mini barge load-out facility constructed by Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPPL) at Muthalapozhi fishing harbour in Thiruvananthapuram. In his petition, S Dileep of Thiruvananthapuram had alleged that the AVPPL constructed load-out facility violated the provisions of the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification 2019. 

The petitioner argued that the area comes under CRZ 1 category and constructions could be done only with prior Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) permission. However, the AVPPL counsel, advocate Roshen D Alexander, submitted that the Vizhinjam seaport project required at least 70 lakh tons of rocks and Messrs Adani had requested to build a load-out facility at Muthalapozhi for rocks needed for the Vizhinjam port.

He said that the CRZ clearance had been obtained following a study. In its order, the Bench found no illegality in the work being carried out by Adani ports as the competent authority had already issued a CRZ clearance. The court also observed that the dredging work done prior to the grant of clearance was necessary for the safety of the fishing community there.  

