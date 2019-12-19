Home States Kerala

Kerala will fight to protect the constitution: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Vijayan also alleged that the NDA government was displaying an authoritarian tendency that was not witnessed even during the Emergency period (1975-77).

Published: 19th December 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will fight for protecting the Constitution, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asserted on Thursday as he condemned the police action in detaining left leaders in Delhi and historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests.

Vijayan also alleged that the NDA government was displaying an authoritarian tendency that was not witnessed even during the Emergency period (1975-77).

ALSO READ: 'Can't suppress people's ire through intimidation' - Pinarayi slams detention of leaders  

"We strongly condemn the act of detaining CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, CPI general secretary D Raja in Delhi and historian Ramachandra Guha in Bengaluru," Vijayan said.

He also said the true emotion of Indians could be "seen in the mass protest and anger against those who are murdering the constitutional values."

"I salute those who have come forward to protect the freedom, secularism and democracy of the country. Kerala has already declared we will stand in front and fight for protecting the Constitution," he tweeted.

He claimed that the government was threatening and arresting those protesting.

In the national capital, the central government has curtailed the use of Internet and mobile phones, Vijayan alleged.

"The centre must stop attacking major universities and its students. It should not try to move forward by destroying constitutional values and rights of the citizens," he said.

According to him, history has shown that mass uprisings have never been defeated by repression, travel bans, arrests, and asked the government to rollback the amended citizenship law.

The state has witnessed numerous protests by various political parties against the CAA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Indian Constitution
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp