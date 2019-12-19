NIA takes over probe into Maoist links of youths

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the Kerala government confirming that the two arrested youth -- Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal – had Maoist links, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe to ascertain the activities of the two and also the details of other members who operated in collusion with them.

Officials said the NIA registered a case to formally widen the investigation into the activities of the duo and their network in the state. The NIA team will collect the investigation details from the state police and, if necessary, seek the custody of the two for detailed interrogation. Though there were protests from various corners against the arrest of the two students and slapping of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against them, the state government stood firm with its decision to pursue the charges against them.

Kerala Police also presented and convinced the state government that the evidence seized from the duo’s houses were highly incriminating and had “anti-national” content. The police arrested the two CPM activists on November 2 on the charges of circulating notices criticising the alleged encounter killing of four Maoists in the Manjikandi forest in Kerala’s Palakkad district. Alan and Thwaha are students of journalism and law, respectively.

Police firm on stand

