Home States Kerala

NIA takes over probe into Maoist links of youths

Agency to collect probe details from police; seek custody of Alan and Thwaha if needed

Published: 19th December 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday

Police bringing Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal, who were arrested for alleged Maoist links, to the Principal Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Saturday (File photo| TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the Kerala government confirming that the two arrested youth -- Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal – had Maoist links, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe to ascertain the activities of the two and also the details of other members who operated in collusion with them.

Officials said the NIA registered a case to formally widen the investigation into the activities of the duo and their network in the state. The NIA team will collect the investigation details from the state police and, if necessary, seek the custody of the two for detailed interrogation. Though there were protests from various corners against the arrest of the two students and slapping of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against them, the state government stood firm with its decision to pursue the charges against them.

Kerala Police also presented and convinced the state government that the evidence seized from the duo’s houses were highly incriminating and had “anti-national” content. The police arrested the two CPM activists on November 2 on the charges of circulating notices criticising the alleged encounter killing of four Maoists in the Manjikandi forest in Kerala’s Palakkad district. Alan and Thwaha are students of journalism and law, respectively.

Police firm on stand
Police presented and convinced the state government that the evidence seized from the duo’s houses were highly incriminating and had “anti-national” content.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Maoists
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp