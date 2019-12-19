Home States Kerala

Parties wooing professionals into their fold

About 10,000 professional hands have already joined the network to extend all assistance to the overall development of the state.

By Arun M
KOCHI: Wooing professionals like employees of IT companies, management executives, scientists, engineers, doctors, designers and architects seem to be the next big thing for political parties. While the Congress has started its own All India Professional Congress (AIPC), the CPM has launched its Kerala Professional Network (KPN) to attract the professionals to its fold. 

About 10,000 professional hands have already joined the network to extend all assistance to the overall development of the state. In another sense, the new platform will serve the Left as what the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad had done in the past.“It is actually a network of all sorts of professionals. The idea is to support development politics and follow a people-centric approach. We will act as a support group providing networking, advocacy, consulting, training and guidance for the government’s sustainable development initiatives,” said architect G Shankar, the president of Kerala Professional Network.  

Senior CPM leader P Rajeev said the effort is to bring people working in different professions across the world in a “horizontal relationship” and not under a “vertical structure”. “We have used ‘network’ deliberately and avoided ‘association’, ‘forum’, etc., so that the people are not bound by any constitution or bylaws,” said Rajeev. Asked if Left orientation is the key factor to be part of the network, he said “humanity, social commitment and scientific thinking” will be the factors that will bring the professionals under the network. 

According to Shankar, the network is one of the largest professional collectives in the state and it has multi-dimensional strategies and technologies, which is a must in this Gen-X world. Unlike the other feeder organisations, it serves as a support group of the government and the party. “Presently, we have constituted only a state-level coordination committee. In the next level, we plan to expand it to all districts and include 40,000 professionals within two years,” added Shankar.  

During the first NDA regime, the BJP had mooted the idea of picking professionals and involving them in party affairs and administration as well. Taking a cue from the success of this strategy, the Congress floated the All India Professional Congress, a brainchild of former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, two years back.

Mathew Kuzhalnadan, state president of AIPC, welcomed the formation of the Left-backed Kerala Professional Network saying that the professional platform has a major role to play in politics. “Every political party, beyond the ideological differences, accepting the same is a welcome step. More professionals engaging actively in politics will definitely bring in a qualitative change in politics,” he said.

